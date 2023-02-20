The share price of Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) fell to $2.20 per share on Friday from $2.26. While Loop Industries Inc. has underperformed by -2.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LOOP fell by -68.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.69 to $2.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -47.59% in the last 200 days.

On December 29, 2022, H.C. Wainwright Downgraded Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) to Neutral. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on October 07, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for LOOP. ROTH Capital Initiated an Buy rating on October 14, 2019, and assigned a price target of $14. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LOOP, as published in its report on April 26, 2019.

Analysis of Loop Industries Inc. (LOOP)

To gain a thorough understanding of Loop Industries Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -117.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LOOP is recording an average volume of 108.15K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.10%, with a gain of 3.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.03, showing growth from the present price of $2.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LOOP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Loop Industries Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LOOP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LOOP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s position in LOOP has decreased by -24.78% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,899,257 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.74 million, following the sale of -625,805 additional shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC made another increased to its shares in LOOP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.60%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 22,456 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 510,965.

LOOP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.20% at present.