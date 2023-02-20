In Friday’s session, Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) marked $9.23 per share, up from $9.02 in the previous session. While Liberty Latin America Ltd. has overperformed by 2.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LILA fell by -22.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.79 to $5.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.51% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On June 03, 2022, Scotiabank Downgraded Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILA) to Sector Underperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on April 16, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for LILA. Scotiabank also Downgraded LILA shares as ‘Sector Underperform’, setting a target price of $6.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 05, 2020. The Benchmark Company Reiterated the rating as Buy on October 15, 2020, but set its price target from $17 to $19. Morgan Stanley October 09, 2020d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for LILA, as published in its report on October 09, 2020. HSBC Securities’s report from March 12, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $17.50 for LILA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LILA has an average volume of 252.54K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.58%, with a loss of -0.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.74, showing growth from the present price of $9.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LILA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Liberty Latin America Ltd. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LILA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LILA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Àshe Capital Management LP’s position in LILA has decreased by -7.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,251,833 shares of the stock, with a value of $41.84 million, following the sale of -369,255 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in LILA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.26%.

At the end of the first quarter, Genesis Investment Management LLP decreased its LILA holdings by -10.27% and now holds 2.14 million LILA shares valued at $21.1 million with the lessened -0.25 million shares during the period. LILA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.90% at present.