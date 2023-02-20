Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO) closed Friday at $11.13 per share, up from $10.91 a day earlier. While Kronos Worldwide Inc. has overperformed by 2.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KRO fell by -23.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.78 to $8.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.92% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On October 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE: KRO) recommending Sell. A report published by Standpoint Research on March 28, 2017, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for KRO. Barclays also reiterated KRO shares as ‘Underweight’, quoting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 14, 2017. Barclays Reiterated the rating as Underweight on August 28, 2015, but set its price target from $11 to $8. Deutsche Bank resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for KRO, as published in its report on August 18, 2015. Barclays’s report from February 03, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $12 for KRO shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO)

The current dividend for KRO investors is set at $0.76 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and KRO is recording an average volume of 246.76K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.44%, with a loss of -0.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing decline from the present price of $11.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kronos Worldwide Inc. Shares?

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Chemicals market. When comparing Kronos Worldwide Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -41.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 80.97%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KRO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KRO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in KRO has decreased by -2.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,275,503 shares of the stock, with a value of $26.51 million, following the sale of -59,588 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another decreased to its shares in KRO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.28%.

At the end of the first quarter, Mellon Investments Corp. increased its KRO holdings by 35.58% and now holds 1.01 million KRO shares valued at $11.82 million with the added 0.27 million shares during the period. KRO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 16.20% at present.