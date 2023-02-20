A share of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) closed at $1.07 per share on Friday, down from $1.10 day before. While Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has underperformed by -2.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNTB fell by -76.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.95 to $0.56, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.60% in the last 200 days.

On April 13, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) recommending Outperform. A report published by Piper Sandler on April 13, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for CNTB. Jefferies also rated CNTB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 13, 2021.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CNTB is registering an average volume of 49.36K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.15%, with a loss of -3.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.69, showing growth from the present price of $1.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNTB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.45% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CNTB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CNTB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,125,262.

CNTB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.45% at present.