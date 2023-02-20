Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) closed Friday at $87.37 per share, up from $85.05 a day earlier. While Safety Insurance Group Inc. has overperformed by 2.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SAFT rose by 2.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $99.75 to $76.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.44% in the last 200 days.

On March 08, 2018, Compass Point Upgraded Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFT) to Neutral. A report published by Compass Point on October 16, 2017, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for SAFT. Compass Point also reiterated SAFT shares as ‘Neutral’, quoting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 05, 2016. Compass Point Reiterated the rating as Neutral on May 04, 2016, but set its price target from $57 to $58. Compass Point resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for SAFT, as published in its report on November 04, 2015. Compass Point’s report from May 06, 2015 suggests a price prediction of $58 for SAFT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Compass Point also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT)

The current dividend for SAFT investors is set at $3.60 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SAFT is recording an average volume of 69.21K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.31%, with a gain of 3.51% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Safety Insurance Group Inc. Shares?

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Insurance – Property & Casualty market. When comparing Safety Insurance Group Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -74.40%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SAFT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SAFT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SAFT has decreased by -2.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,960,277 shares of the stock, with a value of $165.43 million, following the sale of -50,077 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $141.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,674,782.

During the first quarter, Insight North America LLC added a 17,300 position in SAFT. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 24521.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.54%, now holding 1.62 million shares worth $136.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. increased its SAFT holdings by 4.82% and now holds 0.86 million SAFT shares valued at $72.89 million with the added 39700.0 shares during the period. SAFT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.30% at present.