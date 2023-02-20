Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) closed Friday at $22.50 per share, up from $22.11 a day earlier. While Marten Transport Ltd. has overperformed by 1.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MRTN rose by 34.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.43 to $15.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.42% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On August 17, 2022, Vertical Research Downgraded Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) to Hold. A report published by Raymond James on September 10, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for MRTN. Vertical Research Initiated an Buy rating on March 26, 2021, and assigned a price target of $22. Loop Capital June 10, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for MRTN, as published in its report on June 10, 2020. Loop Capital’s report from May 19, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $26 for MRTN shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN)

The current dividend for MRTN investors is set at $0.24 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Marten Transport Ltd.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MRTN is recording an average volume of 297.98K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.96%, with a gain of 1.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.50, showing growth from the present price of $22.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MRTN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Marten Transport Ltd. Shares?

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Trucking market. When comparing Marten Transport Ltd. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 23.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MRTN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MRTN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in MRTN has decreased by -4.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,018,734 shares of the stock, with a value of $199.22 million, following the sale of -376,400 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in MRTN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.69%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 41,294 additional shares for a total stake of worth $133.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,037,923.

During the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. subtracted a -555,781 position in MRTN. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 73139.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.83%, now holding 4.08 million shares worth $90.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its MRTN holdings by 0.10% and now holds 3.29 million MRTN shares valued at $72.63 million with the added 3145.0 shares during the period. MRTN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.30% at present.