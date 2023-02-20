The share price of Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) rose to $7.15 per share on Friday from $7.07. While Kimball International Inc. has overperformed by 1.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KBAL fell by -24.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.76 to $6.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.41% in the last 200 days.

On November 30, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) recommending Buy. A report published by B. Riley Securities on February 12, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for KBAL. Sidoti also rated KBAL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 20, 2016.

Analysis of Kimball International Inc. (KBAL)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of KBAL’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.36 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Kimball International Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and KBAL is recording an average volume of 129.54K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.55%, with a gain of 0.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.67, showing growth from the present price of $7.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KBAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kimball International Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KBAL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KBAL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in KBAL has decreased by -3.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,770,653 shares of the stock, with a value of $20.5 million, following the sale of -96,829 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in KBAL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.33%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 76,425 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,842,096.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 28,478 position in KBAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional 68209.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.66%, now holding 1.4 million shares worth $10.33 million. At the end of the first quarter, DePrince, Race & Zollo, Inc. decreased its KBAL holdings by -22.55% and now holds 1.36 million KBAL shares valued at $10.06 million with the lessened -0.4 million shares during the period. KBAL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.90% at present.