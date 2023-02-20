The share price of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (AMEX:FSI) rose to $3.15 per share on Friday from $3.12. While Flexible Solutions International Inc. has overperformed by 0.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FSI fell by -10.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.50 to $1.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.26% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Analysis of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FSI is recording an average volume of 25.11K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.43%, with a loss of -1.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.50, showing growth from the present price of $3.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FSI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Flexible Solutions International Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Specialty Chemicals sector, Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) is based in the Canada. When comparing Flexible Solutions International Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -3.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 47.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FSI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FSI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in FSI has decreased by -4.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 406,545 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.3 million, following the sale of -18,100 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in FSI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.84%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,311 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 277,169.

At the end of the first quarter, UBS Financial Services, Inc. decreased its FSI holdings by -4.18% and now holds 91750.0 FSI shares valued at $0.29 million with the lessened 4000.0 shares during the period. FSI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.70% at present.