A share of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) closed at $2.87 per share on Friday, down from $2.92 day before. While GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has underperformed by -1.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GP fell by -56.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.34 to $1.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.31% in the last 200 days.

On February 15, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) to Buy. A report published by ROTH Capital on November 15, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for GP. Maxim Group also rated GP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 02, 2020. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on September 29, 2020, and assigned a price target of $25.

Analysis of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 66.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GP is registering an average volume of 180.31K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.18%, with a loss of -2.71% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze GreenPower Motor Company Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

