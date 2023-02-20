Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) closed Friday at $17.35 per share, up from $16.97 a day earlier. While Old Second Bancorp Inc. has overperformed by 2.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OSBC rose by 19.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.80 to $12.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.84% in the last 200 days.

On March 21, 2022, DA Davidson Upgraded Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: OSBC) to Buy. A report published by Raymond James on September 23, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for OSBC. Piper Jaffray also rated OSBC shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 19, 2019. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for OSBC, as published in its report on April 09, 2019. Sandler O’Neill also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC)

The current dividend for OSBC investors is set at $0.20 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 133.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OSBC is recording an average volume of 156.77K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.07%, with a gain of 1.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.10, showing growth from the present price of $17.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OSBC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Old Second Bancorp Inc. Shares?

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing Old Second Bancorp Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.64, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 50.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OSBC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OSBC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Forum Financial Management LP’s position in OSBC has decreased by -6.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,976,113 shares of the stock, with a value of $50.56 million, following the sale of -195,808 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in OSBC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.42%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 121,020 additional shares for a total stake of worth $48.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,859,228.

During the first quarter, FJ Capital Management LLC subtracted a -107,966 position in OSBC. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 34723.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.64%, now holding 2.08 million shares worth $35.36 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Banc Funds Co LLC decreased its OSBC holdings by -4.69% and now holds 2.05 million OSBC shares valued at $34.85 million with the lessened -0.1 million shares during the period. OSBC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.00% at present.