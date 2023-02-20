In Friday’s session, NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) marked $19.23 per share, up from $19.15 in the previous session. While NETGEAR Inc. has overperformed by 0.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NTGR fell by -29.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.35 to $17.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.11% in the last 200 days.

On July 28, 2022, BWS Financial Upgraded NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) to Buy. A report published by BWS Financial on October 28, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NTGR. Deutsche Bank also rated NTGR shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 19, 2020. BWS Financial February 07, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for NTGR, as published in its report on February 07, 2020. Deutsche Bank’s report from June 28, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $28 for NTGR shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

NETGEAR Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NTGR has an average volume of 139.10K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.25%, with a loss of -0.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.00, showing growth from the present price of $19.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NTGR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NETGEAR Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NTGR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NTGR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in NTGR has decreased by -0.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,737,040 shares of the stock, with a value of $94.6 million, following the sale of -39,034 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in NTGR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.92%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 95,050 additional shares for a total stake of worth $66.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,353,273.

During the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. subtracted a -23,901 position in NTGR. Brandes Investment Partners LP sold an additional -0.12 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.82%, now holding 1.89 million shares worth $37.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its NTGR holdings by -0.58% and now holds 1.84 million NTGR shares valued at $36.7 million with the lessened 10799.0 shares during the period. NTGR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.10% at present.