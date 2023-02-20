In Friday’s session, Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) marked $118.34 per share, down from $118.51 in the previous session. While Colliers International Group Inc. has underperformed by -0.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CIGI fell by -24.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $156.22 to $84.16, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.63% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On December 12, 2022, Goldman Upgraded Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIGI) to Buy. Raymond James January 24, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for CIGI, as published in its report on January 24, 2022. National Bank Financial’s report from December 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $85 for CIGI shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI)

With CIGI’s current dividend of $0.30 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Colliers International Group Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CIGI has an average volume of 82.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.35%, with a gain of 2.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $139.86, showing growth from the present price of $118.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CIGI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Colliers International Group Inc. Shares?

Real Estate Services giant Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) is based in the Canada and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Colliers International Group Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 122.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -31.70%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CIGI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.10% at present.