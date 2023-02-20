BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) closed Friday at $90.49 per share, up from $90.46 a day earlier. While BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BXC rose by 2.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $100.01 to $57.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.98% in the last 200 days.

On July 25, 2022, Seaport Research Partners started tracking BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) recommending Buy. A report published by DA Davidson on December 17, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BXC. Loop Capital also Upgraded BXC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 04, 2021. Loop Capital Initiated an Hold rating on July 23, 2021, and assigned a price target of $45. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BXC, as published in its report on February 12, 2021. Craig Hallum’s report from January 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $51 for BXC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley FBR also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of BlueLinx Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 70.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BXC is recording an average volume of 75.88K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.10%, with a gain of 3.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $99.40, showing growth from the present price of $90.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BXC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Shares?

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Building Products & Equipment market. When comparing BlueLinx Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.65, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 34.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BXC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BXC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in BXC has increased by 3.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 737,205 shares of the stock, with a value of $64.0 million, following the purchase of 22,455 additional shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC made another increased to its shares in BXC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.48%.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its BXC holdings by -4.61% and now holds 0.46 million BXC shares valued at $39.71 million with the lessened 22109.0 shares during the period. BXC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.30% at present.