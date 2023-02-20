As of Friday, Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RKDA) stock closed at $0.27, up from $0.27 the previous day. While Arcadia Biosciences Inc. has overperformed by 0.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RKDA fell by -74.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.66 to $0.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -59.33% in the last 200 days.

On August 17, 2020, H.C. Wainwright Reiterated Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) to Buy. A report published by Piper Jaffray on May 12, 2017, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for RKDA. Piper Jaffray also rated RKDA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 09, 2015. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on June 09, 2015, and assigned a price target of $14.

Analysis of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -20.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -72.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RKDA is recording 275.04K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.15%, with a loss of -19.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RKDA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arcadia Biosciences Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RKDA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RKDA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Armistice Capital LLC’s position in RKDA has decreased by -66.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 537,494 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.14 million, following the sale of -1,072,356 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in RKDA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -59.57%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -442,898 additional shares for a total stake of worth $78140.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 300,540.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its RKDA holdings by -0.28% and now holds 0.18 million RKDA shares valued at $46144.0 with the lessened 507.0 shares during the period. RKDA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 13.30% at present.