Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) marked $5.25 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $5.11. While Digital Ally Inc. has overperformed by 2.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DGLY fell by -76.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.40 to $4.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.33% in the last 200 days.

On June 29, 2020, Aegis Capital started tracking Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) recommending Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on November 15, 2017, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DGLY. Maxim Group also rated DGLY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 18, 2016. ROTH Capital November 13, 2015d the rating to Neutral on November 13, 2015, and set its price target from $16 to $7. ROTH Capital resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for DGLY, as published in its report on August 10, 2015. H.C. Wainwright’s report from June 18, 2015 suggests a price prediction of $24 for DGLY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Chardan Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 84.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Digital Ally Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 60.44K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DGLY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.20%, with a gain of 16.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DGLY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Digital Ally Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

