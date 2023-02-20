A share of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) closed at $1.83 per share on Friday, up from $1.82 day before. While CuriosityStream Inc. has overperformed by 0.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CURI fell by -54.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.06 to $1.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.33% in the last 200 days.

On August 16, 2022, Barrington Research Downgraded CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) to Mkt Perform. A report published by JP Morgan on September 17, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for CURI. BofA Securities also Downgraded CURI shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 18, 2021. DA Davidson Initiated an Buy rating on April 09, 2021, and assigned a price target of $26. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CURI, as published in its report on April 06, 2021. Barrington Research’s report from March 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $21 for CURI shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

CuriosityStream Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CURI is registering an average volume of 125.89K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.36%, with a gain of 8.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.13, showing growth from the present price of $1.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CURI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CuriosityStream Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CURI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CURI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CURI has increased by 0.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,417,738 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.45 million, following the purchase of 514 additional shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP made another decreased to its shares in CURI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -18.20%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -250,139 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,124,568.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -7,692 position in CURI. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional -0.17 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -36.77%, now holding 0.29 million shares worth $0.49 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its CURI holdings by -0.23% and now holds 0.22 million CURI shares valued at $0.38 million with the lessened 514.0 shares during the period. CURI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.40% at present.