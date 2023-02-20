The share price of Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) fell to $15.76 per share on Friday from $15.77. While Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. has underperformed by -0.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCU fell by -6.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.21 to $9.31, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.92% in the last 200 days.

On January 20, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE: CCU) to Overweight. A report published by HSBC Securities on November 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for CCU. JP Morgan also Upgraded CCU shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 28, 2022. JP Morgan October 01, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for CCU, as published in its report on October 01, 2021. Goldman’s report from August 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17 for CCU shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CCU’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.78 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CCU is recording an average volume of 206.58K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.53%, with a gain of 4.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.17, showing decline from the present price of $15.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. Shares?

A leading company in the Beverages – Brewers sector, Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) is based in the Chile. When comparing Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.08, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -59.10%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 62.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CCU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CCU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. First Eagle Investment Management’s position in CCU has increased by 0.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,694,383 shares of the stock, with a value of $229.38 million, following the purchase of 66,500 additional shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. made another increased to its shares in CCU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.68%.

At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its CCU holdings by 11.00% and now holds 0.64 million CCU shares valued at $9.99 million with the added 63436.0 shares during the period. CCU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 20.00% at present.