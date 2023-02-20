Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) closed Friday at $38.07 per share, up from $37.17 a day earlier. While Columbus McKinnon Corporation has overperformed by 2.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMCO fell by -16.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.18 to $23.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.08% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On May 26, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCO) to Neutral. A report published by Craig Hallum on May 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for CMCO. JP Morgan also rated CMCO shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $64 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 07, 2021. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on May 03, 2021, and assigned a price target of $70. DA Davidson February 26, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CMCO, as published in its report on February 26, 2021. Sidoti’s report from July 31, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $42 for CMCO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO)

The current dividend for CMCO investors is set at $0.28 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Columbus McKinnon Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CMCO is recording an average volume of 118.81K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.23%, with a gain of 5.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.50, showing growth from the present price of $38.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Columbus McKinnon Corporation Shares?

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery market. When comparing Columbus McKinnon Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 21.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CMCO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CMCO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CMCO has increased by 4.75% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,804,364 shares of the stock, with a value of $64.87 million, following the purchase of 81,827 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in CMCO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.52%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 74,704 additional shares for a total stake of worth $62.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,728,957.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B added a 26,221 position in CMCO. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 23504.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.74%, now holding 1.38 million shares worth $49.43 million. At the end of the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. increased its CMCO holdings by 5.15% and now holds 1.36 million CMCO shares valued at $48.91 million with the added 66610.0 shares during the period.