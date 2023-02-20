CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE:CIR) closed Friday at $26.75 per share, down from $26.81 a day earlier. While CIRCOR International Inc. has underperformed by -0.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CIR fell by -3.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.80 to $13.26, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.00% in the last 200 days.

On June 01, 2020, Stifel Reiterated CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE: CIR) to Buy. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 17, 2019, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for CIR. Stifel also Upgraded CIR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $47 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 05, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets March 12, 2019d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for CIR, as published in its report on March 12, 2019. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of CIRCOR International Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CIR is recording an average volume of 93.76K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.59%, with a loss of -0.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.00, showing growth from the present price of $26.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CIR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CIRCOR International Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CIR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CIR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CIR has increased by 1.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,032,770 shares of the stock, with a value of $83.86 million, following the purchase of 32,065 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme made another decreased to its shares in CIR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.75%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -190,865 additional shares for a total stake of worth $72.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,635,158.

During the first quarter, Royce & Associates LP added a 28,900 position in CIR. GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. sold an additional 46929.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.31%, now holding 1.37 million shares worth $37.95 million. At the end of the first quarter, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its CIR holdings by -0.97% and now holds 1.36 million CIR shares valued at $37.52 million with the lessened 13298.0 shares during the period. CIR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.80% at present.