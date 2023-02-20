As of Friday, Reborn Coffee Inc.’s (NASDAQ:REBN) stock closed at $1.00, up from $1.00 the previous day. While Reborn Coffee Inc. has overperformed by 0.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Reborn Coffee Inc. (REBN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Reborn Coffee Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -189.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and REBN is recording 211.88K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.05%, with a loss of -3.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REBN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Reborn Coffee Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 75.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in REBN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in REBN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 55,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $57200.0, following the purchase of 55,000 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 19,023 additional shares for a total stake of worth $19784.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,023.

During the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC added a 7,283 position in REBN. Tower Research Capital LLC purchased an additional 8595.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 821.70%, now holding 9641.0 shares worth $10027.0. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its REBN holdings by 674,200.00% and now holds 6743.0 REBN shares valued at $7013.0 with the added 6742.0 shares during the period. REBN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.40% at present.