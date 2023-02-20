Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) closed Friday at $43.21 per share, up from $42.42 a day earlier. While Powell Industries Inc. has overperformed by 1.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, POWL rose by 85.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.00 to $18.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 54.26% in the last 200 days.

On June 10, 2022, Sidoti Downgraded Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) to Neutral. A report published by Sidoti on March 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for POWL. Sidoti also Downgraded POWL shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 11, 2020. Sidoti December 03, 2019d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for POWL, as published in its report on December 03, 2019. Sidoti also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Powell Industries Inc. (POWL)

The current dividend for POWL investors is set at $1.05 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Powell Industries Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and POWL is recording an average volume of 91.26K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.09%, with a gain of 1.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.00, showing decline from the present price of $43.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether POWL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Powell Industries Inc. Shares?

Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Electrical Equipment & Parts market. When comparing Powell Industries Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 29.31, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 139.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in POWL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in POWL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in POWL has increased by 1.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,394,940 shares of the stock, with a value of $55.38 million, following the purchase of 22,996 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in POWL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.55%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 4,300 additional shares for a total stake of worth $31.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 786,158.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -15,901 position in POWL. Heartland Advisors, Inc. purchased an additional 12777.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.71%, now holding 0.48 million shares worth $19.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, Global X Management Co. LLC decreased its POWL holdings by -3.13% and now holds 0.42 million POWL shares valued at $16.63 million with the lessened 13515.0 shares during the period. POWL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 64.00% at present.