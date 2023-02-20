The share price of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) rose to $16.43 per share on Friday from $16.29. While First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has overperformed by 0.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FCF fell by -2.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.68 to $12.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.96% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On September 29, 2022, Janney started tracking First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) recommending Buy. A report published by Stephens on August 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for FCF. B. Riley Securities January 27, 2022d the rating to Buy on January 27, 2022, and set its price target from $16 to $19. RBC Capital Mkts October 28, 2021d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for FCF, as published in its report on October 28, 2021. Keefe Bruyette’s report from July 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $16 for FCF shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of FCF’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.48 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FCF is recording an average volume of 487.43K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.22%, with a gain of 2.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.79, showing growth from the present price of $16.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FCF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Banks – Regional sector, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) is based in the USA. When comparing First Commonwealth Financial Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.03, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 2.20%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FCF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FCF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in FCF has decreased by -0.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,819,081 shares of the stock, with a value of $188.57 million, following the sale of -75,634 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in FCF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.14%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 116,673 additional shares for a total stake of worth $152.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,391,930.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 212,051 position in FCF. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 9536.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.23%, now holding 4.07 million shares worth $59.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, Charles Schwab Investment Managem increased its FCF holdings by 8.85% and now holds 2.45 million FCF shares valued at $36.0 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. FCF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.60% at present.