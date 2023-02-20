The share price of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) fell to $58.54 per share on Friday from $59.21. While American Woodmark Corporation has underperformed by -1.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMWD rose by 5.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $60.78 to $40.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.01% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) recommending Sell. A report published by Loop Capital on March 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for AMWD. Jefferies also Downgraded AMWD shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $77 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 17, 2021. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Peer Perform’ rating for AMWD, as published in its report on March 17, 2021. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of American Woodmark Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AMWD is recording an average volume of 100.21K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.02%, with a gain of 2.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $56.67, showing decline from the present price of $58.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMWD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American Woodmark Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances sector, American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) is based in the USA. When comparing American Woodmark Corporation shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 69.77, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1317.90%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMWD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMWD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AMWD has increased by 1.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,574,335 shares of the stock, with a value of $147.48 million, following the purchase of 42,548 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AMWD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.47%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 62,190 additional shares for a total stake of worth $83.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,452,279.

During the first quarter, Cooke & Bieler LP added a 6,685 position in AMWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 57010.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.80%, now holding 1.04 million shares worth $59.56 million. At the end of the first quarter, Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its AMWD holdings by -3.03% and now holds 0.84 million AMWD shares valued at $48.02 million with the lessened 26198.0 shares during the period. AMWD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.00% at present.