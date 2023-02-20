In Friday’s session, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) marked $25.90 per share, down from $26.02 in the previous session. While BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has underperformed by -0.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BSIG rose by 2.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.88 to $14.73, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.16% in the last 200 days.

On December 14, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on October 29, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for BSIG. BofA Securities also Upgraded BSIG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 09, 2021. Morgan Stanley April 08, 2021d the rating to Overweight on April 08, 2021, and set its price target from $21 to $30. BofA Securities July 29, 2020d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BSIG, as published in its report on July 29, 2020. Keefe Bruyette’s report from July 28, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $18.50 for BSIG shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG)

With BSIG’s current dividend of $0.04 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -26.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -532.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BSIG has an average volume of 182.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.12%, with a loss of -1.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.00, showing decline from the present price of $25.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BSIG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Shares?

Asset Management giant BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -18.40%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BSIG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BSIG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in BSIG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.95%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 184,844 additional shares for a total stake of worth $114.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,866,047.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -13,597 position in BSIG. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.13%, now holding 2.81 million shares worth $65.8 million.