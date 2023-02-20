Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) closed Friday at $14.74 per share, down from $14.92 a day earlier. While Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -1.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BRDG fell by -32.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.98 to $11.88, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.96% in the last 200 days.

On January 05, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) recommending Overweight. A report published by Credit Suisse on October 19, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for BRDG. Wells Fargo also rated BRDG shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 16, 2021.

Analysis of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG)

The current dividend for BRDG investors is set at $1.08 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -33.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 302.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BRDG is recording an average volume of 154.80K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.69%, with a gain of 1.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.20, showing growth from the present price of $14.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BRDG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. Shares?

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Asset Management market. When comparing Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1.91, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 146.40%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BRDG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BRDG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Jennison Associates LLC’s position in BRDG has increased by 11.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,849,019 shares of the stock, with a value of $42.42 million, following the purchase of 304,733 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BRDG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.44%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 35,204 additional shares for a total stake of worth $36.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,471,684.

During the first quarter, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. subtracted a -24,679 position in BRDG. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC purchased an additional 24196.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.28%, now holding 1.91 million shares worth $28.48 million. At the end of the first quarter, 1832 Asset Management LP increased its BRDG holdings by 0.78% and now holds 1.54 million BRDG shares valued at $22.91 million with the added 11936.0 shares during the period. BRDG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.70% at present.