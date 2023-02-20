A share of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) closed at $2.03 per share on Friday, down from $2.05 day before. While BeyondSpring Inc. has underperformed by -0.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BYSI fell by -30.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.45 to $0.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 42.36% in the last 200 days.

On December 02, 2021, Jefferies Downgraded BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) to Hold. A report published by BofA Securities on December 02, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for BYSI. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for BYSI, as published in its report on September 09, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from August 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $100 for BYSI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 87.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BYSI is registering an average volume of 1.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.36%, with a loss of -8.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.00, showing decline from the present price of $2.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BYSI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BeyondSpring Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BYSI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BYSI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Millennium Management LLC’s position in BYSI has decreased by -43.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 194,099 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.5 million, following the sale of -149,877 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in BYSI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -23.14%.

BYSI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.35% at present.