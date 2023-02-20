AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) closed Friday at $87.73 per share, down from $88.63 a day earlier. While AeroVironment Inc. has underperformed by -1.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AVAV rose by 44.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $114.11 to $56.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.78% in the last 200 days.

On November 10, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) to Outperform. A report published by Alembic Global Advisors on July 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for AVAV. RBC Capital Mkts also Upgraded AVAV shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $100 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 18, 2022. Canaccord Genuity March 04, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for AVAV, as published in its report on March 04, 2022. Berenberg’s report from January 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $66 for AVAV shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of AeroVironment Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AVAV is recording an average volume of 174.04K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.69%, with a loss of -0.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $104.00, showing growth from the present price of $87.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AVAV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AeroVironment Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AVAV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AVAV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AVAV has increased by 14.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,134,371 shares of the stock, with a value of $367.83 million, following the purchase of 515,941 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AVAV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 22,167 additional shares for a total stake of worth $226.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,543,772.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 41,940 position in AVAV. American Capital Management, Inc. sold an additional 2626.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.18%, now holding 1.45 million shares worth $129.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. decreased its AVAV holdings by -9.50% and now holds 0.76 million AVAV shares valued at $67.86 million with the lessened 80038.0 shares during the period. AVAV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.60% at present.