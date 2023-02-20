The share price of Astec Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) rose to $45.87 per share on Friday from $44.92. While Astec Industries Inc. has overperformed by 2.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASTE fell by -17.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $55.96 to $31.04, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.68% in the last 200 days.

On April 08, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Astec Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) to Neutral. A report published by Sidoti on November 08, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ASTE. Stifel also Upgraded ASTE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $81 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 06, 2021. Robert W. Baird April 01, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for ASTE, as published in its report on April 01, 2020. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ASTE’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.52 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Astec Industries Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ASTE is recording an average volume of 116.56K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.68%, with a gain of 4.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $45.33, showing decline from the present price of $45.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASTE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Astec Industries Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASTE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASTE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ASTE has increased by 1.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,882,954 shares of the stock, with a value of $171.39 million, following the purchase of 70,994 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ASTE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.90%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 46,712 additional shares for a total stake of worth $110.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,506,533.

During the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. added a 354,483 position in ASTE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 44870.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.19%, now holding 1.45 million shares worth $64.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. decreased its ASTE holdings by -0.21% and now holds 1.03 million ASTE shares valued at $45.28 million with the lessened 2174.0 shares during the period. ASTE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.90% at present.