The share price of ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) rose to $179.31 per share on Friday from $178.43. While ICU Medical Inc. has overperformed by 0.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ICUI fell by -19.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $251.73 to $128.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.65% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On November 08, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) to Mkt Perform. A report published by CJS Securities on March 31, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Market Outperform’ for ICUI. KeyBanc Capital Markets also Upgraded ICUI shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $206 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 18, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Sector Weight’ rating for ICUI, as published in its report on October 17, 2017. Gabelli & Co also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 77.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ICU Medical Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ICUI is recording an average volume of 165.40K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.02%, with a loss of -0.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $205.00, showing growth from the present price of $179.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ICUI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ICU Medical Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ICUI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ICUI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC’s position in ICUI has increased by 1.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,553,290 shares of the stock, with a value of $493.37 million, following the purchase of 49,767 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme made another decreased to its shares in ICUI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.24%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -55,633 additional shares for a total stake of worth $468.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,423,228.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 76,490 position in ICUI. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 40218.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.98%, now holding 2.08 million shares worth $401.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ICUI holdings by 3.57% and now holds 1.65 million ICUI shares valued at $319.43 million with the added 57050.0 shares during the period. ICUI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.60% at present.