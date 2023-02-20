In Friday’s session, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) marked $8.21 per share, down from $8.24 in the previous session. While Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. has underperformed by -0.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVGI fell by -0.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.10 to $4.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.52% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On December 01, 2022, Noble Capital Markets started tracking Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) recommending Outperform. A report published by Colliers Securities on August 11, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CVGI. Barrington Research also reiterated CVGI shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $8.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 18, 2019. Barrington Research Initiated an Outperform rating on August 29, 2019, and assigned a price target of $7.50. Dougherty & Company initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for CVGI, as published in its report on August 27, 2019. Seaport Global Securities’s report from December 11, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $9 for CVGI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Seaport Global Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CVGI has an average volume of 100.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.15%, with a loss of -0.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.00, showing growth from the present price of $8.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CVGI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. Shares?

Auto Parts giant Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.00, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -53.00%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CVGI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CVGI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Forager Capital Management LLC’s position in CVGI has increased by 18.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,627,619 shares of the stock, with a value of $22.02 million, following the purchase of 410,013 additional shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP made another increased to its shares in CVGI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.64%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 68,700 additional shares for a total stake of worth $16.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,956,697.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -136,200 position in CVGI. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 58844.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.27%, now holding 1.44 million shares worth $12.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, Polar Asset Management Partners, increased its CVGI holdings by 8.40% and now holds 1.35 million CVGI shares valued at $11.34 million with the added 0.1 million shares during the period. CVGI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.20% at present.