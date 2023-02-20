CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) closed Friday at $1.06 per share, down from $1.08 a day earlier. While CBAK Energy Technology Inc. has underperformed by -1.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CBAT fell by -22.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.70 to $0.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.73% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Analysis of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 501.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CBAT is recording an average volume of 160.24K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.99%, with a loss of -7.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CBAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CBAK Energy Technology Inc. Shares?

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) is based in the China and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Electrical Equipment & Parts market. When comparing CBAK Energy Technology Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.14, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -100.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CBAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CBAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s position in CBAT has increased by 2.89% in the first quarter. The company now owns 340,336 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.39 million, following the purchase of 9,554 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CBAT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.19%.

At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC decreased its CBAT holdings by -10.57% and now holds 0.11 million CBAT shares valued at $0.13 million with the lessened 13054.0 shares during the period. CBAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.40% at present.