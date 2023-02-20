Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) closed Friday at $60.92 per share, down from $61.00 a day earlier. While Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. has underperformed by -0.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCSI rose by 4.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $65.68 to $37.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.18% in the last 200 days.

On November 21, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) recommending Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on August 19, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for CCSI. JMP Securities also rated CCSI shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 03, 2022. Wedbush Initiated an Outperform rating on November 30, 2021, and assigned a price target of $75. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CCSI, as published in its report on November 05, 2021.

Analysis of Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (CCSI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -47.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CCSI is recording an average volume of 94.25K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.32%, with a gain of 3.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $67.67, showing growth from the present price of $60.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCSI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. Shares?

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (CCSI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Infrastructure market. When comparing Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.68, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -36.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CCSI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CCSI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CCSI has increased by 9.58% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,699,878 shares of the stock, with a value of $158.67 million, following the purchase of 236,049 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CCSI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.46%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 28,942 additional shares for a total stake of worth $118.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,012,967.

During the first quarter, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC added a 209,111 position in CCSI. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC sold an additional 10512.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.90%, now holding 1.15 million shares worth $67.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, Gates Capital Management, Inc. decreased its CCSI holdings by -4.69% and now holds 1.08 million CCSI shares valued at $63.31 million with the lessened 53050.0 shares during the period. CCSI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.00% at present.