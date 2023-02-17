Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) closed Thursday at $42.57 per share, down from $43.67 a day earlier. While Western Digital Corporation has underperformed by -2.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WDC fell by -23.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.26 to $29.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.74% in the last 200 days.

On February 10, 2023, Mizuho Upgraded Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) to Buy. A report published by Exane BNP Paribas on January 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for WDC. Goldman December 15, 2022d the rating to Sell on December 15, 2022, and set its price target from $43 to $31. Mizuho September 21, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for WDC, as published in its report on September 21, 2022. Deutsche Bank’s report from September 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $40 for WDC shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Exane BNP Paribas also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -35.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Western Digital Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WDC is recording an average volume of 4.99M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.44%, with a gain of 1.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.92, showing growth from the present price of $42.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WDC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Western Digital Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WDC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WDC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WDC has increased by 1.91% in the first quarter. The company now owns 36,019,466 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.58 billion, following the purchase of 676,342 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in WDC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.43%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -225,389 additional shares for a total stake of worth $684.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,580,976.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -61,239 position in WDC. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 6.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 142.98%, now holding 10.7 million shares worth $470.35 million. At the end of the first quarter, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC decreased its WDC holdings by -16.69% and now holds 8.07 million WDC shares valued at $354.8 million with the lessened -1.62 million shares during the period. WDC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.60% at present.