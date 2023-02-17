As of Thursday, Surgery Partners Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGRY) stock closed at $35.27, down from $35.60 the previous day. While Surgery Partners Inc. has underperformed by -0.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SGRY fell by -30.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.87 to $20.46, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.30% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On November 23, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Reiterated Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) to Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on June 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SGRY. Citigroup also rated SGRY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 10, 2022. Barclays Initiated an Overweight rating on November 30, 2021, and assigned a price target of $73. Stifel November 29, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SGRY, as published in its report on November 29, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from November 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $50 for SGRY shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Surgery Partners Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SGRY is recording 866.44K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.08%, with a gain of 6.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $44.40, showing growth from the present price of $35.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SGRY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Surgery Partners Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SGRY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SGRY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in SGRY has increased by 0.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,296,773 shares of the stock, with a value of $408.25 million, following the purchase of 74,206 additional shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP made another increased to its shares in SGRY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 174.55%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,725,287 additional shares for a total stake of worth $194.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,859,516.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 2,046,226 position in SGRY. ClearBridge Investments LLC purchased an additional 1.09 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 24.78%, now holding 5.48 million shares worth $181.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its SGRY holdings by 1.72% and now holds 2.32 million SGRY shares valued at $77.18 million with the added 39390.0 shares during the period. SGRY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.00% at present.