A share of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) closed at $22.52 per share on Thursday, down from $23.37 day before. While Vornado Realty Trust has underperformed by -3.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VNO fell by -48.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.26 to $20.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.30% in the last 200 days.

On January 04, 2023, Mizuho Upgraded Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) to Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on December 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for VNO. BMO Capital Markets May 31, 2022d the rating to Market Perform on May 31, 2022, and set its price target from $52 to $40. Piper Sandler May 04, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for VNO, as published in its report on May 04, 2022. Mizuho’s report from April 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $38 for VNO shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

It’s important to note that VNO shareholders are currently getting $1.50 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Vornado Realty Trust’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VNO is registering an average volume of 4.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.97%, with a loss of -1.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.55, showing growth from the present price of $22.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VNO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vornado Realty Trust Shares?

A giant in the REIT – Office market, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is based in the USA. When comparing Vornado Realty Trust shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 45.13, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -79.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.09%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VNO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VNO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in VNO has increased by 0.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 26,803,126 shares of the stock, with a value of $653.73 million, following the purchase of 259,149 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $441.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,082,373.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -1,080,241 position in VNO. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 76160.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.71%, now holding 10.82 million shares worth $263.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its VNO holdings by 187.96% and now holds 7.07 million VNO shares valued at $172.56 million with the added 4.62 million shares during the period. VNO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.20% at present.