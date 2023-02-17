Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) closed Thursday at $7.80 per share, down from $7.91 a day earlier. While Braskem S.A. has underperformed by -1.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BAK fell by -61.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.33 to $7.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.93% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2022, UBS Downgraded Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) to Neutral. A report published by Scotiabank on October 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for BAK. Scotia Howard Weil August 15, 2022d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Sector Underperform’ for BAK, as published in its report on August 15, 2022. HSBC Securities’s report from January 26, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $22 for BAK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Braskem S.A. (BAK)

The current dividend for BAK investors is set at $3.31 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Braskem S.A.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BAK is recording an average volume of 486.05K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.81%, with a loss of -8.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BAK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Braskem S.A. Shares?

Braskem S.A. (BAK) is based in the Brazil and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Chemicals market. When comparing Braskem S.A. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.66, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -131.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 77.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BAK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BAK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BAK has decreased by -4.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 623,328 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.75 million, following the sale of -29,975 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another decreased to its shares in BAK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.86%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -5,370 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 622,185.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC added a 199,327 position in BAK. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 2435.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.07%, now holding 0.23 million shares worth $2.12 million. BAK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.60% at present.