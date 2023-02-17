As of Thursday, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s (NASDAQ:STX) stock closed at $70.53, down from $71.97 the previous day. While Seagate Technology Holdings plc has underperformed by -2.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STX fell by -35.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $112.63 to $47.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.06% in the last 200 days.

On February 10, 2023, Mizuho Upgraded Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) to Buy. A report published by Barclays on January 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for STX. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded STX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $69 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 18, 2023. UBS October 27, 2022d the rating to Neutral on October 27, 2022, and set its price target from $85 to $55. Exane BNP Paribas initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for STX, as published in its report on September 13, 2022. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

Investors in Seagate Technology Holdings plc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $2.80 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -39.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -849.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and STX is recording 2.55M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.37%, with a gain of 1.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $67.47, showing decline from the present price of $70.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Seagate Technology Holdings plc Shares?

The Computer Hardware market is dominated by Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) based in the Ireland. When comparing Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.16, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -107.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in STX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in STX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in STX has decreased by -0.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,508,090 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.53 billion, following the sale of -183,477 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $910.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,437,070.

During the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I added a 844,009 position in STX. Sanders Capital LLC purchased an additional 5.15 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 89.28%, now holding 10.93 million shares worth $740.55 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its STX holdings by 16.33% and now holds 8.95 million STX shares valued at $606.73 million with the added 1.26 million shares during the period. STX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.80% at present.