Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) closed Thursday at $198.10 per share, up from $196.00 a day earlier. While Repligen Corporation has overperformed by 1.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RGEN rose by 5.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $262.26 to $137.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.68% in the last 200 days.

On December 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) recommending Hold. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on December 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Perform’ rating for RGEN. UBS also rated RGEN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $213 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 20, 2022. Exane BNP Paribas Initiated an Outperform rating on October 14, 2021, and assigned a price target of $330. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for RGEN, as published in its report on November 10, 2020. H.C. Wainwright’s report from August 24, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $168 for RGEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Repligen Corporation (RGEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Repligen Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RGEN is recording an average volume of 543.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.45%, with a gain of 6.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $224.55, showing growth from the present price of $198.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RGEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Repligen Corporation Shares?

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Medical Instruments & Supplies market. When comparing Repligen Corporation shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 68.48, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 20.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RGEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RGEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RGEN has increased by 1.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,131,246 shares of the stock, with a value of $950.82 million, following the purchase of 75,212 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in RGEN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.55%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 25,240 additional shares for a total stake of worth $849.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,585,904.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -1,871,942 position in RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC sold an additional 17013.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.97%, now holding 1.74 million shares worth $322.43 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its RGEN holdings by -2.57% and now holds 1.67 million RGEN shares valued at $308.82 million with the lessened 43988.0 shares during the period. RGEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.40% at present.