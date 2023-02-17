A share of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) closed at $1.13 per share on Thursday, down from $1.21 day before. While The9 Limited has underperformed by -6.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NCTY fell by -76.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.80 to $0.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.29% in the last 200 days.

On November 13, 2009, JP Morgan Downgraded The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) to Neutral. A report published by Oppenheimer on June 18, 2009, Downgraded its rating to ‘Perform’ for NCTY. Roth Capital also reiterated NCTY shares as ‘Hold’, quoting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 16, 2009. ThinkEquity Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 27, 2009, but set its price target from $16 to $20. Sterne Agee initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for NCTY, as published in its report on January 27, 2009. Brean Murray also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of The9 Limited (NCTY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -59.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

The9 Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -163.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NCTY is registering an average volume of 513.65K.

How Do You Analyze The9 Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NCTY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NCTY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in NCTY has increased by 75.75% in the first quarter. The company now owns 172,491 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.24 million, following the purchase of 74,348 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another decreased to its shares in NCTY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -72.01%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -267,555 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 103,993.

At the end of the first quarter, Group One Trading LP increased its NCTY holdings by 4.96% and now holds 50503.0 NCTY shares valued at $70704.0 with the added 2386.0 shares during the period. NCTY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.30% at present.