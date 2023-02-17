Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) marked $35.73 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $34.42. While Mercury General Corporation has overperformed by 3.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MCY fell by -32.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.21 to $27.89, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.08% in the last 200 days.

On November 04, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) to Strong Buy. A report published by Raymond James on April 03, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for MCY. Keefe Bruyette also Downgraded MCY shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 29, 2019. Compass Point Reiterated the rating as Neutral on August 02, 2016, but set its price target from $55 to $51. Compass Point resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for MCY, as published in its report on May 03, 2016. Compass Point also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Mercury General Corporation (MCY)

MCY currently pays a dividend of $1.27 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Mercury General Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 274.63K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MCY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.47%, with a loss of -4.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $45.00, showing growth from the present price of $35.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MCY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mercury General Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 52.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MCY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MCY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in MCY has increased by 52.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,418,193 shares of the stock, with a value of $157.86 million, following the purchase of 1,522,892 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in MCY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.63%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 108,966 additional shares for a total stake of worth $111.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,113,310.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -116,700 position in MCY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional 50654.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.98%, now holding 1.22 million shares worth $43.69 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its MCY holdings by -32.60% and now holds 0.95 million MCY shares valued at $34.04 million with the lessened -0.46 million shares during the period. MCY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 43.60% at present.