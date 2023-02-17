As of Thursday, PacWest Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:PACW) stock closed at $27.39, down from $27.91 the previous day. While PacWest Bancorp has underperformed by -1.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PACW fell by -46.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.50 to $21.29, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.09% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) to Equal Weight. A report published by Truist on December 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for PACW. DA Davidson also Downgraded PACW shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 06, 2022. Keefe Bruyette July 22, 2022d the rating to Mkt Perform on July 22, 2022, and set its price target from $47 to $35. Raymond James July 07, 2022d its ‘Strong Buy’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for PACW, as published in its report on July 07, 2022. Truist’s report from September 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $50 for PACW shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Investors in PacWest Bancorp will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of PacWest Bancorp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PACW is recording 1.28M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.61%, with a loss of -2.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.33, showing growth from the present price of $27.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PACW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PacWest Bancorp Shares?

The Banks – Regional market is dominated by PacWest Bancorp (PACW) based in the USA. When comparing PacWest Bancorp shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.00, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -13.30%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PACW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PACW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PACW has decreased by -3.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,384,151 shares of the stock, with a value of $370.21 million, following the sale of -447,100 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PACW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 486,717 additional shares for a total stake of worth $262.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,479,537.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 1,147,744 position in PACW. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 41899.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.69%, now holding 6.01 million shares worth $166.26 million. At the end of the first quarter, Cardinal Capital Management LLC decreased its PACW holdings by -0.47% and now holds 4.34 million PACW shares valued at $120.15 million with the lessened 20450.0 shares during the period. PACW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.30% at present.