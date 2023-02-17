A share of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) closed at $0.73 per share on Thursday, up from $0.68 day before. While Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has overperformed by 7.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASM fell by -8.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.06 to $0.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.07% in the last 200 days.

On September 13, 2018, Noble Capital Markets Downgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) to Market Perform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on February 14, 2018, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ASM. Rodman & Renshaw also reiterated ASM shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 24, 2017. Euro Pacific Capital Reiterated the rating as Buy on March 28, 2016, but set its price target from $1.80 to $2.10. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ASM, as published in its report on May 30, 2014. Noble Financial’s report from April 29, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $3 for ASM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 378.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ASM is registering an average volume of 348.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.27%, with a loss of -3.15% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Shares?

A giant in the Silver market, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) is based in the Canada. When comparing Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.53, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -354.00%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

