A share of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) closed at $21.72 per share on Thursday, up from $20.45 day before. While Veeco Instruments Inc. has overperformed by 6.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VECO fell by -24.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.15 to $16.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.52% in the last 200 days.

On January 23, 2023, Barclays Downgraded Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) to Equal Weight. A report published by Northland Capital on December 28, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for VECO. Goldman also Downgraded VECO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 13, 2021. Barclays Initiated an Overweight rating on September 17, 2020, and assigned a price target of $15. Goldman September 16, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for VECO, as published in its report on September 16, 2020. Oppenheimer’s report from June 05, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $18 for VECO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Veeco Instruments Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VECO is registering an average volume of 361.93K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.39%, with a gain of 6.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.20, showing growth from the present price of $21.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VECO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Veeco Instruments Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials market, Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) is based in the USA. When comparing Veeco Instruments Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.96, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 38.20%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VECO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VECO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in VECO has increased by 2.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,400,670 shares of the stock, with a value of $146.98 million, following the purchase of 152,365 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VECO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.81%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 371,268 additional shares for a total stake of worth $115.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,822,772.

During the first quarter, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis added a 298,185 position in VECO. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. purchased an additional 63925.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.11%, now holding 3.09 million shares worth $61.39 million.