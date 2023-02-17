In Thursday’s session, PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRG) marked $23.53 per share, down from $23.65 in the previous session. While PROG Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRG fell by -37.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.00 to $12.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.84% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) to Mkt Perform.

Analysis of PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

PROG Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PRG has an average volume of 394.41K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.49%, with a gain of 5.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.80, showing growth from the present price of $23.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PROG Holdings Inc. Shares?

Rental & Leasing Services giant PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing PROG Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -63.40%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PRG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PRG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PRG has decreased by -9.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,772,007 shares of the stock, with a value of $173.24 million, following the sale of -799,012 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PRG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.86%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 210,566 additional shares for a total stake of worth $126.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,665,089.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -96,486 position in PRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 53578.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.40%, now holding 1.63 million shares worth $36.27 million.