As of Thursday, Kaleyra Inc.’s (NYSE:KLR) stock closed at $1.02, down from $1.29 the previous day. While Kaleyra Inc. has underperformed by -20.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KLR fell by -88.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.30 to $0.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.89% in the last 200 days.

On May 10, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR) to Hold. A report published by Maxim Group on February 05, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for KLR. National Securities also rated KLR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 28, 2020. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on June 29, 2020, and assigned a price target of $12.

Analysis of Kaleyra Inc. (KLR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Kaleyra Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -44.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and KLR is recording 232.53K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.97%, with a loss of -11.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KLR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kaleyra Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KLR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KLR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s position in KLR has decreased by -6.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,870,161 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.27 million, following the sale of -204,839 additional shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. made another increased to its shares in KLR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.31%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 158,538 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.93 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,696,517.

During the first quarter, North Run Capital LP subtracted a -80,000 position in KLR. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 10966.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.92%, now holding 1.18 million shares worth $1.34 million. KLR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 33.70% at present.