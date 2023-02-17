As of Thursday, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:DK) stock closed at $26.23, down from $26.80 the previous day. While Delek US Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -2.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DK rose by 41.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.45 to $16.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.48% in the last 200 days.

On January 20, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) to Neutral. A report published by Mizuho on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for DK. Wells Fargo also Downgraded DK shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 05, 2023. Wolfe Research September 15, 2022d its ‘Peer Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for DK, as published in its report on September 15, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from March 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $21 for DK shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

Investors in Delek US Holdings Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.84 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 80.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Delek US Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 32.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DK is recording 1.32M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.34%, with a gain of 3.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.82, showing growth from the present price of $26.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Delek US Holdings Inc. Shares?

The Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing market is dominated by Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) based in the USA. When comparing Delek US Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.61, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -34.30%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DK has increased by 0.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,792,963 shares of the stock, with a value of $208.54 million, following the purchase of 7,268 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in DK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.13%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -242,033 additional shares for a total stake of worth $119.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,475,320.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 376,508 position in DK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.54%, now holding 3.85 million shares worth $103.02 million. At the end of the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management increased its DK holdings by 682.21% and now holds 3.67 million DK shares valued at $98.26 million with the added 3.2 million shares during the period. DK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.10% at present.