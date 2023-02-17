As of Thursday, Gray Television Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) stock closed at $12.31, down from $12.42 the previous day. While Gray Television Inc. has underperformed by -0.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GTN fell by -45.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.81 to $8.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.17% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On November 09, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) to Underweight. Loop Capital also rated GTN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 15, 2020. Barrington Research Reiterated the rating as Outperform on March 30, 2020, but set its price target from $30 to $20. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for GTN, as published in its report on September 24, 2019. Barrington Research’s report from March 04, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $26 for GTN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Gray Television Inc. (GTN)

Investors in Gray Television Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.32 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 51.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Gray Television Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GTN is recording 748.68K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.71%, with a gain of 6.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.25, showing growth from the present price of $12.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GTN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gray Television Inc. Shares?

The Broadcasting market is dominated by Gray Television Inc. (GTN) based in the USA. When comparing Gray Television Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.68, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 427.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GTN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GTN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in GTN has increased by 0.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,625,573 shares of the stock, with a value of $85.87 million, following the purchase of 40,355 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in GTN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.67%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -190,658 additional shares for a total stake of worth $64.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,000,106.

During the first quarter, Darsana Capital Partners LP added a 448,700 position in GTN. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.14 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.20%, now holding 4.54 million shares worth $58.82 million. GTN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.40% at present.