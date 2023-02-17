FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) marked $32.37 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $32.59. While FormFactor Inc. has underperformed by -0.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FORM fell by -23.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.40 to $18.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.27% in the last 200 days.

On January 13, 2023, Jefferies started tracking FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) recommending Hold. A report published by Northland Capital on December 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for FORM. Stifel also Downgraded FORM shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 27, 2022. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on October 17, 2022, but set its price target from $45 to $35. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for FORM, as published in its report on January 06, 2022. DA Davidson’s report from July 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $50 for FORM shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. CL King also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of FormFactor Inc. (FORM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of FormFactor Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 517.41K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FORM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.76%, with a loss of -0.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.70, showing growth from the present price of $32.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FORM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FormFactor Inc. Shares?

The USA based company FormFactor Inc. (FORM) is one of the biggest names in Semiconductors. When comparing FormFactor Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 50.98, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -78.40%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FORM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FORM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in FORM has decreased by -1.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,142,413 shares of the stock, with a value of $313.55 million, following the sale of -112,156 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in FORM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.12%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 266,755 additional shares for a total stake of worth $247.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,811,442.

During the first quarter, EARNEST Partners LLC added a 37,328 position in FORM. PRIMECAP Management Co. purchased an additional 80860.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.74%, now holding 3.03 million shares worth $85.31 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its FORM holdings by 1.89% and now holds 2.72 million FORM shares valued at $76.61 million with the added 50405.0 shares during the period. FORM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.10% at present.