The share price of EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) fell to $346.01 per share on Thursday from $366.53. While EPAM Systems Inc. has underperformed by -5.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EPAM fell by -25.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $478.88 to $168.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.97% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

On January 05, 2023, Wolfe Research Downgraded EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) to Peer Perform. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for EPAM. Susquehanna also Upgraded EPAM shares as ‘Positive’, setting a target price of $370 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 16, 2022. BofA Securities May 06, 2022d the rating to Buy on May 06, 2022, and set its price target from $312 to $400. Piper Sandler May 02, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for EPAM, as published in its report on May 02, 2022. Wolfe Research’s report from April 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $390 for EPAM shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of EPAM Systems Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and EPAM is recording an average volume of 349.93K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.24%, with a loss of -5.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $415.67, showing growth from the present price of $346.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EPAM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze EPAM Systems Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Information Technology Services sector, EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) is based in the USA. When comparing EPAM Systems Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 50.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 34.60%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EPAM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EPAM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in EPAM has increased by 2.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,979,595 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.32 billion, following the purchase of 176,149 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in EPAM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.13%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 130,677 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.08 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,255,533.

During the first quarter, WCM Investment Management LLC subtracted a -180,498 position in EPAM. AllianceBernstein LP purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.96%, now holding 2.81 million shares worth $934.8 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its EPAM holdings by 0.54% and now holds 2.75 million EPAM shares valued at $913.13 million with the added 14665.0 shares during the period. EPAM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.60% at present.