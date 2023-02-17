The share price of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) fell to $111.55 per share on Thursday from $114.63. While Capital One Financial Corporation has underperformed by -2.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COF fell by -29.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $160.54 to $86.98, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.68% in the last 200 days.

On January 10, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) to Hold. A report published by Stephens on January 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for COF. Barclays also Downgraded COF shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $119 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 03, 2023. Morgan Stanley December 01, 2022d the rating to Underweight on December 01, 2022, and set its price target from $115 to $90. UBS initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for COF, as published in its report on November 21, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from November 15, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $113 for COF shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Perform’.

Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of COF’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $2.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Capital One Financial Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and COF is recording an average volume of 3.30M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.30%, with a loss of -3.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $116.63, showing growth from the present price of $111.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Capital One Financial Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Credit Services sector, Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is based in the USA. When comparing Capital One Financial Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.26, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -38.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dodge & Cox’s position in COF has increased by 1.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 35,831,626 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.26 billion, following the purchase of 374,055 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in COF during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.02%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -6,793 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.53 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 29,659,109.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -2,771,211 position in COF. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.66 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.62%, now holding 17.68 million shares worth $2.1 billion. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its COF holdings by -1.77% and now holds 17.02 million COF shares valued at $2.03 billion with the lessened -0.31 million shares during the period. COF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.00% at present.